Police ignore anti-social behaviour, says victims’ commissioner

Baroness Newlove, whose husband Garry was murdered after tackling anti-social behaviour - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Police are ignoring anti-social behaviour, a major report by the victims’ commissioner for England and Wales has suggested.

Victims of anti-social behaviour have been left suffering persistent abuse for more than five years because of the failure of police and councils to act on their complaints, according to the report by Baroness Newlove.

Victims told researchers they thought police had ignored their reports because they deemed the crimes to be “low-level”. Others said they were told by police that there were not enough officers to come and tackle the abuse they were facing.

The research, based on a survey of more than 550 victims, found some had been “living the nightmare” of anti-social behaviour for the five years since Baroness Newlove’s first report on the issue in 2019 urged ministers, police and councils to act on a seven-point action plan.

In an exclusive article for The Telegraph, she said nearly all of those recommendations - “warmly received” by ministers at the time - had not been implemented.

“This reality is reflected in my new report. Victims spoke of anti-social behaviour that festers for years, severely impacting their daily lives and mental health. Some victims tell me they are being driven to the brink of suicide,” said Baroness Newlove.

“Despite reporting the anti-social behaviour, nearly two-thirds say it is still ongoing. Victims struggle with burdensome evidence collection and often feel ignored by authorities. Less than a third receive any help or support.”

Baroness Newlove’s campaigning on anti-social behaviour is rooted in her own experience. Her husband Gary was murdered in 2007 when he stood up to a group of yobs plaguing his community.

She said failure by police and councils to counter it risked it escalating into more serious crime. Her report follows the death last week of an 80-year-old pensioner in Leicestershire after he was allegedly assaulted by a 14-year-old boy while walking his dog in a park. He had previously reported anti-social behaviour by a group of youths to police.

On Sunday night, Dame Diana Johnson, the crime and policing minister, pledged that “getting a grip” on anti-social behaviour was one of the Government’s top priorities.

“Too often when anti-social behaviour is reported there is the feeling that no one comes, and nothing is done, with victims unable to access the help and information they need - this must change,” she said.

“We are going to deliver thousands more neighbourhood police and community support officers, introduce tough new powers to crack down on repeat anti-social behaviour and strengthen the powers of the Victims’ Commissioner to ensure victims of all crime get the support they need.”

In the year to March 2024, there were more than one million incidents of anti-social behaviour. The most common, experienced by 61 per cent of the victims, was noise nuisance, followed by verbal abuse (52 per cent), threatening behaviour, harassment and intimidation (50 per cent), and criminal damage and vandalism (40 per cent). More than three quarters (78 per cent) suffered two or more types of behaviour.

“They threatened to burn our house down, they keyed two of our cars and [were] hammering a cricket bat on the wall every night at 3 o’clock in the morning,” a Welshman in his late 50s told researchers.

“Verbal abuse from them. Damage to property. Friends and families of the tenant would abuse us. They found access to my social media accounts. [They] would go on [to my online business] and do false reports. I’d get pizzas and food deliveries arriving at 2am, anonymously sent to me to pay,” said a woman in her 30s in the south east of England.

More than eight in 10 (83 per cent) of victims had reported the behaviour to police, local council or housing association, but two-thirds (63 per cent) said it was still ongoing despite their complaints. Of those, four in 10 (40 per cent) said it began before 2019 when Baroness Newlove’s first report was published.

Victims said police blamed a lack of resources which meant they had to prioritise other crimes. “One of [the officers] laughed at me on the phone. He said: ‘There’s only two police here for [the policing area] so what do you expect us to do?’” said a woman in London in her 40s.

Victims in the survey reported agencies’ lack of understanding of the impact of anti-social behaviour meant that they downplayed incidents and classified them as ‘low-level’.

“It’s just the attitude that it’s low-level crime...I just don’t think there’s enough understanding from the police side, of the effect it has on somebody,” said a man in his 40s from Yorkshire.

Victims said the failure to act meant it had got worse. “They’ve allowed it to continue, so the problem is now bigger,” said a woman in her 40s from London. “It’s entrenched because they’ve allowed it to go on for so many years,” said a woman in her 50s from the south east of England.

Some were left with no choice but to move house entirely to escape. “I’ve lived here 23 years. I would not have moved if it wasn’t for her…I’m actually waiting to move. We’re just waiting on an exchange date. That’s the only way I’m able to get out of it,” said a woman in her 30s in the south east.

Her report made four key recommendations that police should identify patterns of anti-social behaviour and ensure there was appropriate action, victims must get the same legal right to support as other victims of crime, they should have a “single point of contact” for their case, and the ASB case review mechanism should be overhauled.

Victims are still being pushed to the brink

By Baroness Newlove

In 2019, my report Living a Nightmare laid bare the devastating reality of anti-social behaviour.

Victims confided in me, telling me they felt “second-class”, passed from pillar to post, ignored, unheard and alone with no resolution in sight.

The reality for victims was a persistent barrage of noise nuisance, verbal abuse, harassment, and intimidation – often with no end in sight.

The report’s title neatly captured their plight. These victims were living a nightmare.

As my latest report makes plain, many still are.

After its publication, my inbox swelled with devastating victim accounts of persistent anti-social behaviour. Cleary the findings resonated, and victims finally felt seen and heard.

That steady stream of messages has continued ever since. Even today, most of the correspondence my office receives comes from victims of anti-social behaviour.

So, five years later, the pressing question remains: has anything changed?

For a start, many victims are still living that very same nightmare.

A staggering 40 per cent of the more than 500 victims we spoke to for this report said their ordeal with anti-social behaviour began before my previous report and is still ongoing today.

That is a damning indictment of our approach. It is clear that victims are being failed.

In 2019, I outlined several recommendations for the government and responsible agencies. These were warmly received by ministers at the time, with assurances that they would be considered “carefully”.

That careful consideration amounted to little. To date, nearly all of these recommendations remain unimplemented.

This reality is reflected in my new report.

Victims spoke of anti-social behaviour that festers for years, severely impacting their daily lives and mental health. Some victims told me they were being driven to the brink of suicide.

Despite reporting the anti-social behaviour, nearly two-thirds said it was still ongoing. Victims struggled with burdensome evidence collection and often felt ignored by authorities.

Less than a third received any help or support.

Anti-social behaviour is often minimalised. But the truth is it can, and does, make lives a living nightmare, causing stress, misery, and despair.

It can have a devastating effect on victims, disrupting their sleep, their relationships, and their ability to work.

It can also be a precursor to serious crimes, including knife crime and gang activity.

It is so important that it is taken seriously by the agencies responding to it.

But tackling anti-social behaviour is rarely the responsibility of a single agency.

The burden falls on victims to navigate a fragmented system, bouncing between police, council, and housing agencies all under their own steam. Meanwhile, the behaviour continues unabated.

Reporting anti-social behaviour is also not straightforward.

Too often, police regard the behaviour as “low-level” and an irritant as opposed to a cause for concern.

This shows a complete lack of understanding of the impact of persistent anti-social behaviour on its victims. This must change – and not before time.

Because for me, anti-social behaviour is far from “low-level”. It is not just a statistic to be recorded. It is a lived experience, one I share with countless victims across the country.

In 2007, a campaign of anti-social behaviour and violence tore apart my family’s ordinary life and led to the senseless murder of my husband, Garry.

My story is only unique in its tragic outcome. The relentless harassment, the ignored pleas for help, the sense of powerlessness – these are the grim realities countless ordinary families face every day.

Garry’s death in 2007 should have been a turning point. Yet, 17 years later, I feel too little has changed.

In my report, I set out 11 concrete recommendations for police, government departments, and local authorities to take forward.

My plea is that in five years’ time, we can look back and say that real, meaningful progress has indeed been made.

Because right now, victims are still being pushed to the brink.

Warm words are not enough. We need action.

We must end this nightmare for victims up and down our country once and for all.

Baroness Newlove is the victims’ commissioner