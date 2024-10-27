Police Interrupt Timothee Chalamet Lookalike Contest in Washington Square Park

Actor Timothee Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest at Washington Square Park, on October 27, before police dispersed the crowd.

Other footage posted online shows Chalamet posing for photos with some contestants in Lower Manhattan.

According to news reports, police ordered the group to disperse, “slapping organizers with a $500 fine for an unpermitted costume contest.”

This footage, filmed by X user @braereputation, shows one contestant being dragged away by police.

“…the hosts themselves didn’t get a permit for the event so when police told everyone to leave and nobody did, they decided to target the Timothees specifically,” the source told Storyful. Credit: @braereputation via Storyful