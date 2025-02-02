Police investigate alleged rape after woman found in east London park

Police are investigating an alleged rape after a woman was found in Raphael Park, Romford, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at 4.15am following reports of a serious sexual assault. The victim received treatment from ambulance crews before being taken to hospital.

A section of the park has been cordoned off while police examine the crime scene. No arrests have been made so far.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "On Saturday (February 1) at 4.14am police were called to Raphael Park, Romford following an allegation of rape.

"Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated a woman before taking her to hospital.

"A crime scene in currently in place. There has been no arrests, enquiries into the circumstances remain on-going."

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.