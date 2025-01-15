Police investigate alleged spiking on parliamentary estate

Police are investigating an alleged spiking in a bar on the UK parliamentary estate.

Scotland Yard said it had received reports of the incident in the Palace of Westminster at around 6.30pm on January 7.

The woman, a parliamentary researcher, alerted security and staff in Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar to her drink having been tampered with, according to Politico, which which first reported the incident.

A UK Parliament spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident which took place on the parliamentary estate in early January, which was reported to parliamentary security and is now being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Service.”

The FDA union, which represents civil servants and public sector professionals, said the alleged incident was “deeply concerning” and urged parliamentary authorities to “assess the risks and take immediate action to prevent this happening again”.

Parliamentary authorities have said they are treating the matter extremely seriously.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police received reports of an alleged spiking at an establishment in the House of Commons, on Tuesday, January 7 at around 18.30hrs.

“The investigation is ongoing and the victim is being supported by officers.

“There have been no arrests at this stage.

“We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking, in any form, to contact us on 101, or 999 in emergency.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”