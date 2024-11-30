Police investigate attack and possible abduction

Police are investigating reports that a man was assaulted and then bundled into a vehicle.

Gwent Police said the victim was put in a dark-coloured car after being attacked by two men in Torfaen, on Friday night.

It happened on Henllys Village Road near the junction with Pant Gwyn Close, in Henllys, Cwmbran, at about 23:00 GMT.

Det Insp Ian Bartholomew said officers were following "multiple lines of inquiry to locate the victim and identify those involved".

He appealed for witnesses or anyone with any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact the force.

