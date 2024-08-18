Police investigate attempted murder in Summerside, P.E.I.

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — Police in Summerside, P.E.I., say they are investigating after an attempted murder led to an emergency alert and shelter-in-place for residents.

A news release says officers were called to a home on Spring Street around 7:50 a.m. on Saturday, following reports of a disturbance and shooting.

They say an emergency alert was sent out, asking people in the immediate vicinity to shelter in place and for others to avoid the area.

Just after 2 p.m., Summerside police say that RCMP crisis negotiators were able to make contact with the suspect and negotiate his surrender, along with two other people in the house.

The news release says a 32-year-old man who was arrested was charged with attempted murder, multiple drug trafficking-related offences, and various firearms and weapons offences.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was arrested and charged with pointing a firearm while a 65-year-old woman was arrested and released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press