Police investigate death at mental health unit

The death of a student in a hospital mental health unit in Falkirk last year is being investigated by police.

Jake Llewellyn, 26, died at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert in May 2023.

His death was caused by a heart attack while he was in the intensive psychiatric care unit at the hospital.

A source told the Daily Record newspaper Mr Llewellyn was not adequately supervised after being sedated.

Jake, who used the stage name Taurus Mortimer, had bipolar disorder and was studying professional writing at City of Glasgow College.

After his death hundreds of people donated to help his family hold a memorial event.

They described him as a "lovely soul" and a "hugely talented poet and performer".

It is understood that Mr Llewellyn's family are still waiting to see a Significant Adverse Event Review (SAER) into his death.

NHS Forth Valley said it was "committed to providing high quality mental health services" and would cooperate fully with any police investigations or external inquiries.

A spokesperson said: "SAERs are carried out in a range of situations in line with national guidance.

"This includes where an individual has died in unexpected circumstances.

"Families are involved in these reviews to ensure they have the opportunity to ask questions, examine the findings and hear details of any action taken in response.

"The outcomes of SAERs are also shared with local staff to share learning and support improvements."

The board said it could not share any further details of the SAER due to patient confidentiality.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "An investigation into the circumstances around his death is ongoing.

"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."