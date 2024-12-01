Police investigate death of woman at Belfast nightclub

Police, paramedics and fire crews received a call at about 02:20 GMT [PA]

Police are investigating the death of a woman at a nightclub in Belfast City Centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the venue at around 02:20 GMT after reports that two women had fallen unconscious.

Police said that when they arrived one of the women, who was in her 20s, had died.

The other woman was taken to hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.