Police investigate double murder after burned bodies found in car in Nova Scotia

GREENHILL, N.S. — Police say they're investigating a double murder after receiving the autopsy results on the bodies of two people found in a burned car in northeastern Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say the remains have been identified as those of 32-year-old Kelly Trask, of Truro, N.S., and 34-year-old Tyler Meagher of Grand Prairie, Alta.

Their bodies were discovered on Nov. 9 in an abandoned burned vehicle on MacLean Road in the small community of Greenhill, about 46 kilometres northeast of Truro.

Five days later, officers began investigating a report that Trask was missing from Truro, and determined her disappearance was suspicious.

A spokeswoman for the RCMP said they could not reveal the cause of death of the two people because the investigation is ongoing.

Police are seeking the assistance of anyone who may have knowledge of what occurred.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press