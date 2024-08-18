Police investigate double stabbing at Boston diner; One person critically injured
Police in Boston were investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday night at the Liberty Diner in the city's Roxbury neighborhood.
CHILLIWACK, B.C. — A Chilliwack, B.C., woman has been arrested over what police are describing as racially offensive content she shared via social media.
Body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Victoria Lee, a 25-year-old Asian woman whose brother had called 911 for medical assistance during her mental health crisis, was released Friday by New Jersey authorities.
A prosecutor said the couple worked together to ‘systematically plan and execute the rape of a young woman who trusted them’.
A 43-year-old former Indianapolis police officer killed his wife, 41, and shot his two daughters in what investigators say was a murder-suicide
A white Florida woman was convicted Friday of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a Black neighbor amid an ongoing dispute about children playing loudly outside her home. (AP produced by Javier Arciga)
TORONTO — Jacob Hoggard began serving his sentence Friday after Ontario's top court dismissed the Hedley frontman's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.
DENVER (AP) — A man who was convicted of pointing a gun at Burger King drive-thru worker who wouldn’t accept drugs for payment and later shooting at other people elsewhere the same night has been sentenced to 143 years in prison.
The tree carver of Welland, Ont., has been caught, Niagara police say.A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with mischief over $5,000 for chiseling detailed faces into the trunks of seven living trees, said Const. Michael Malachowsky with the Niagara Regional Police Service. The man was also charged on Monday for failing to comply with a bail condition in an unrelated case, Malachowsky said in an email. He is being held in jail until a bailing hearing next week. The police investigation beg
The Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a police-involved shooting at an Innisfil, Ont. home following a call for a family dispute. The agency said there were reports of a family dispute and when officers arrived there was an “interaction” involving the two men outside of the home. Four officers fired their guns at the two 19-year-olds, the SIU said.
New video shows a dramatic fight between a Riverside County sheriff's deputy and a man and woman before the deputy fatally shoots the woman.
The state’s attorney called the teen a “completely innocent victim in this senseless tragedy.”
Davina Corbin was attacked by dogs in the early morning hours of Aug. 8
New Zealand is set to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the United States after the country’s justice minister gave the green light on Thursday.
The family of Angelica Bravo, a 28-year-old mother from Sacramento County, held her funeral at St. Mary’s Cemetery on Tuesday along with dozens of community members after she was found dead in the home of her ex-boyfriend, Camron Lee, on July 8. The cause of her death is still undetermined, and while Lee is not labeled a suspect by the Sacramento Police Department, he is believed to have taken Bravo’s two young children, Athena, 4, and Mateo, 2, who remain missing over five weeks later. Lee also has not been able to be located since Bravo’s death.
Four years ago, a passing driver in Austin found the body of a 28-year-old woman in a silver sedan. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death, police say.
Jasveen Sangha is one of five defendants charged in connection with Perry's death
High-end Toronto grocer Pusateri's Fine Foods is consolidating its operations into one location and shuttering all other branches after filing for bankruptcy earlier this week.According to the appointed insolvency trustee, Albert Gelman Inc., the grocer filed assignments in bankruptcy Tuesday for its locations in Bayview Village, Yorkville, Little Italy and Pusateri's Kitchen in North York, which operates as the warehouse and kitchen supplying in-house branded products to other branches.CBC Toro
Police claim the suspect stabbed two people before fleeing the scene with his three children
Cody McLaury’s death didn’t make headlines like Matthew Perry’s, but they both died after using ketamine prosecutors claim was supplied the same dealer.
Adrian Sanchez-Radilla, 26, was found guilty in a jury trial of first-degree murder and four counts of first-degree assault for a May 2022 shooting.