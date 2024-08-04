Police investigate driver’s death after SUV catches fire in Mansfield crash

Authorities are investigating the death of motorist after they were found in a burning vehicle, according to a Mansfield police news release.

At around 4 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2300 block of Newt Patterson Road about a single-vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers located a gray Chevy Trax engulfed in flames, according to the release.

The Rendon and Mansfield fire departments responded, and once the fire was extinguished, a driver was discovered in the vehicle, the release says.

No other passengers were inside the SUV, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the release says. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim once next of kin have been notified.

The vehicle was located off the roadway, where it had collided with a drainage pipe, authorities determined.

Mansfield police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Cameron Sly at cameron.sly@mansfieldtexas.gov.