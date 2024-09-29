Police investigate fatal stabbing in southeast Albuquerque
Police investigate fatal stabbing in southeast Albuquerque
Police investigate fatal stabbing in southeast Albuquerque
Alberto Martinez, a convicted murderer who was involved in the Mexican Mafia, was attacked and killed by three inmates at Calipatria State Prison.
Jessica Lawson was arrested in November 2023 after allegedly telling the teen to drive her car because she was too drunk
Montgomery, Ala. (AP) — The police officers who arrested a Black pastor while he watered his neighbor's plants can be sued, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, reversing a lower court judge's decision to dismiss the pastor's lawsuit.
David Bintz, 69, and his brother, Robert Bintz, 68, of Green Bay, were exonerated in the 1987 killing
The suspect in Julie Paterson's gruesome 1999 murder proudly confessed, but questions still remain 25 years later
Nichanon Kittikroekphon was allegedly trying to crawl away from the shooter during a family celebration when he was shot a third time, authorities say
In the moments before a gunman leaned on a car to steady his aim at her father, killing him as well as nine others during a 2021 mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket, a fellow shopper loading her groceries next to Erika Mahoney's dad made him laugh when she teased him about his automatic door closing button. When the story was retold by Jenny Jacobsen during a trial that ended this week with the shooter found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, it provided Erika Mahoney with some solace during a difficult two weeks focused on what happened that day in the college town of Boulder. The thought of her father, Kevin Mahoney, having one final moment of joy has provided Erika Mahoney some peace of mind ever since Jacobsen first reached out last year to share the story.
Police arrest a man in his 60s after responding to reports that a child had suffered serious firearm injuries at a farm.
Four high school football players who were accused of sexual assaulting a teammate in Lethbridge, Alta., won't be going to trial — three were given peace bonds while charges against the fourth were withdrawn, Crown prosecutors told CBC News Friday.The teens are 16- and 17-years-old and were charged last October with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.Defence lawyer Miranda Hlady represents o
In a recorded police interview, Jennifer Soto then says "it's not fine" when an officer confronts her about her earlier assertion
BRUSSELS (AP) — Pope Francis’ burdensome trip through Belgium reached new lows on Saturday when defiant Catholic university women demanded to his face a “paradigm change” on women’s issues in the church and then expressed deep disappointment when Francis dug in.
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
An Ottawa police officer who investigated a report that Hamid Ayoub held a knife to his wife's neck — eight years before he murdered her and stabbed their daughter — told his murder trial she didn't charge him because the complainant didn't want her to — despite the fact that police are obligated to lay charges regardless of what victims want.Hamid Ayoub, 63, is accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Hanadi Mohamed, 50, and the attempted murder of his daughter, who was then 22 a
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — Some residents of a small Mississippi town where the Justice Department found severe problems with excessive and racially disproportionate policing said they were unaware of the ongoing issues, while others said harassment from officers was a part everyday of life.
The State Fair of Texas is back with a new firearms ban. The fair withstood weeks of pressure from Republicans and a lawsuit from the state's attorney general.
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
The emotional cross-examination of the woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault concluded at his trial Friday, as the Canadian musician's defence lawyer questioned the quality of the complainant's memory, highlighted a lack of documentation to support her account and accused her of changing her story for the jury's benefit.
The Taliban have been revisiting rulings made under the US-backed government, overturning thousands of cases.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed dozens of people on Sunday as the Hezbollah militant group sustained a string of deadly blows to its command structure, including the killing of its overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah.