Police investigate fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash
A truck driver is in the hospital after another "aggressive" driver caused a fuel tanker to rollover on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) Friday morning in Beamsville Ont., according to police.The crash closed lanes in all directions for at least two hours, causing major delays for drivers.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted updates to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday saying just before 8 a.m., an aggressive driver cut off a driver in an SUV, sending the SUV into the fuel tanker.
Victor Lee Turner broke down in tears during a 1989 news segment after claiming to have discovered the body of his son, 5-year-old Justin Lee Turner
Brandyn Hargrove faces 12 child sex abuse-related charges
They might be the most infamous ships in the history of British Columbia: three B.C. Ferries that were hundreds of millions of dollars over budget, couldn't run as fast or efficiently as promised, and were partly responsible for sinking the NDP government of the 1990s.And now, they're back.On Facebook Marketplace."We're seeing if there's one last ditch effort we can make before they go to the scrap yard," said Rob Arthurs, an international trade consultant, who became aware the Egyptian governme
A Calgary mother whose boyfriend murdered her three-year-old daughter after the girl interrupted his video game delivered a powerful victim impact statement Thursday, telling her ex that she is "ashamed" to have ever known him. "I hope her face haunts you til the day you die," Helen Wordsworth told Justin Bennett at his second-degree murder sentencing hearing. Ivy Wick died of her injuries after eight days on life support in hospital in the fall of 2017.When she was admitted to hospital, Bennett
While Marshall Rath was being beaten and stabbed to death, photos and videos of the fatal attack were sent to a woman in Quebec, a Calgary judge was told Friday, just before one of the accused killers backed out of her guilty plea.Jordan Smith and Dominic Hood were both charged with the second-degree murder of Rath, who was killed on Feb. 22, 2022. On Friday, Smith began the process of pleading guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, even telling the judge that all of the details of the cr
The man shoved an employee as he “brazenly” ran from the store, the sheriff’s office said.
“He told me, ‘Give me your bag,’ and I told him, ‘No,’” the woman said.
The former president blamed the New York AG for Exxon leaving the state back in 1989 ― even though she was elected in 2018.
WARNING: This story contains details of a violent attack.The B.C. man who killed off-duty Abbotsford police Const. Allan Young in an attack with a skateboard has received a five-year prison sentence for manslaughter.The sentence for Alex Willness was handed down in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday after he was found guilty of manslaughter last year, Crown prosecutors confirmed. With credit for time already served behind bars, Willness's prison term was reduced to three years and 325 days.Willness
A Toronto man has been charged with public incitement of hatred after police allege he held a "terrorist flag" during a demonstration last weekend.
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit alleging Donald Trump was involved with a fraudulent marketing company several weeks before it was set to go to trial.
SPIRIT RIVER, Alta. — Alberta's police watchdog says a takedown by an RCMP officer was justified even though it resulted in the broken neck and paralysis of the suspect in the arrest. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says officers responded to a call about a suspected break-in at a business in Wanham, more than 100 kilometres north of Grande Prairie, in June, 2022. It says the business owner discovered two people stripping copper wire inside, pointed a shotgun at them and waited for po
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who faces a deportation order is trying to get his driving privileges back now that he's been acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. “I would like to request a hearing to get my license back,” Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 28, wrote to the New Hampshire Department of Safety in September, according to records obtained by The Associated Press under the state's open records law. Zhukovskyy awaits a state administr
Police and provincial officials are working to identify a driver whose truck hit the roof of the Massey Tunnel Wednesday evening. Richmond RCMP said in a statement they believe they have identified the truck that struck the tunnel roof, but they are working to identify the driver. The statement said officers reviewed dashcam footage from a witness who was driving directly behind the truck when the incident happened around 8:10 p.m. The truck initially stopped inside the tunnel but then continued
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal prosecutors said Friday that they will seek the death penalty against a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket. Payton Gendron, 20, is already serving a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole after he pleaded guilty to state charges of murder and hate-motivated domestic terrorism in the 2022 attack. New York does not have capital punishment, but the Justice Department had the option of seeking the death penalty in a separat
A 17-year-old boy charged with killing four members of a neighboring family in central California made his first appearance in court Thursday and entered the juvenile equivalent of a not-guilty plea. The teenager, who was identified in juvenile court only by the initials R.I. because of his age, was ordered to remain in custody. The bodies of Billy Bond, Darrell Bond and Guadalupe Bond were found in the backyard of their home Saturday, including one that was buried in a shallow grave, police said.
Kimberlee Singler, 35, is accused of killing her two youngest children, 9 and 7, and trying to kill the oldest, 11, say police
A former youth counsellor who worked with vulnerable teenagers at a secure detox facility was found guilty on Friday of sexual assault and sexual interference of a girl under her care. Jessica Ossais, 29, worked as an addiction counselor in the PChAD (Protection of Children Abusing Drugs) program back in 2019.Under Alberta legislation, parents who have children struggling with addictions can apply to the courts for a PChAD protection order, which allows for the child to be taken to a secure faci
A day after refusing to identify the "terrorist flag" held at a demonstration last weekend that led to charges being laid against a man for public incitement of hatred, Toronto's police chief said the flag belongs to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.On its website, Public Safety Canada lists both the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — General Command (PFLP-GC) as "terrorist entities.""The goals of the Popu