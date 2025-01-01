Police investigate ‘flag’ on back of New Orleans terror attack pick-up

The grey cloth was attached to a pole at the back of the truck, pictured in the aftermath of the attack

Police in New Orleans are investigating a possible home-made flag strapped to the rear of the truck used to carry out an attack in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Ten people were killed and at least 35 injured when a man ploughed the white Ford truck into people on Bourbon Street. The man then exited the vehicle and fired a weapon before he was killed by police in a shoot-out.

Images from the scene showed a plastic rod attached to the rear of the vehicle, with grey material wrapped around it.

Police officers surround the pick-up on Bourbon Street following the attack

Sources told US media police were investigating markings on the “cloth” or “flag”. US media also reported that police were investigating possible links with Islamic State.

One report said the pick-up, which had Texas licence plates, was registered to a 42-year-old Houston man. The suspect has since been named as Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, of the same age.

At the same time, other reports said the attacker had a local connection, so it was not immediately clear if the person to whom the truck was registered was responsible for the slaughter in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

US media said federal and local investigators were looking into whether there was any link to IS or other terror group, even though the suspected attacker appears to have been a US citizen.

Officials also said there was not believed to be any ongoing threat, suggesting the attack was not linked to a broader plot.

An aerial view of the truck following the attack

Juliette Kayyem, a former assistant secretary at the United States Department of Homeland Security, told CNN: “There are aspects to this that are tactics of foreign terrorism, but there are aspects to this that look like things that might be domestic terrorism.”

Fox News reported that the truck crossed the southern border into the US from Mexico at Eagle Pass, Texas, two days ago.

“To be clear we don’t 100 per cent know that this man – and we do know the suspect is a man – was the person driving that crossed the border,” a Fox News reporter told viewers.

“We just know that the actual licence plate was picked up by a reader at that border station in Eagle Pass, Texas, two days ago.”

Donald Trump, the incoming president, reacted to the attack by suggesting “foreign criminals” were to blame.