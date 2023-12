CBC

Police have taped off a home on a quiet residential street in Carleton Place, Ont., as its owner appeared in court Friday along with another person — both charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead northwest of town.Rose Kerwin, 50, was last seen alive in Carleton Place and reported missing on Nov. 13, one day after a body was found in the Mississippi River near Pakenham, Ont., about 27 kilometres away.Police would later identify the body as Kerwin's and deem her death suspici