Police link Luigi Mangione to fingerprints at CEO shooting scene, reports say: Updates

The investigation into the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson gained steam Wednesday as law enforcement matched fingerprints between the alleged suspect Luigi Mangione and those found at the scene of the shooting, multiple news outlets reported.

It's unclear where exactly the fingerprints were discovered near the hotel in Manhattan where Thompson was shot and killed last week as he walked to an investor's conference, reported CNN and the New York Times, citing unnamed police sources.

Police officials have said the alleged gunman stopped at a Starbucks before the attack and used cash to buy a bottle of water and protein bars. Those items were recovered and analyzed for forensic evidence, officials said.

The public affairs office for the New York Police Department said it could not confirm the reports. Mangione's attorney, Thomas Dickey, did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

The breaks in the case come one day after Dickey told reporters Mangione intends to oppose extradition to New York and plead not guilty to all the charges, including a count of second-degree murder filed by prosecutors in Manhattan.

"I haven't seen any evidence that says that he's the shooter," Dickey said at a news conference Tuesday, later adding: "We're going to fight this along the rules and with the constitutional protections that my client has."

Notebook describes plans for the killing and rationale, reports say

Police discovered a spiral notebook they say belongs to Mangione, which allegedly details plans for the killing of the executive as well as the rationale for the attack, multiple outlets reported, citing police sources.

The notebook, which was first reported by CNN and confirmed to the New York Times and New York Post, includes a passage in which the author concluded that a bomb "could kill innocents" and instead decided on launching an attack "at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention."

"It’s targeted, precise, and doesn’t risk innocents," the notebook says, according to the outlets.

The notebook included a to-do list and references to the Unabomber, whose manifesto a Goodreads user appearing to be Mangione gave a glowing review.

Luigi Mangione is led from the Blair County Courthouse after an extradition hearing December 10, 2024 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

After Mangione's arrest, officials said investigators discovered three handwritten pages that speak to the alleged gunman's motivation. While police officials did not provide details about the writings, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said they revealed "ill will toward corporate America."

A warrant filed in Manhattan says police found "written admissions about the crime" when they searched Mangione.

Police investigating possible back injury, insurance claims

Investigators said they were looking into a possible back injury Mangione had suffered and whether his insurance claims were denied.

In an interview on Fox News' “Your World with Neil Cavuto," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Mangione may have sustained a back injury on July 4, 2023. In writings found when Mangione was arrested Monday, he mentioned the injury as well as UnitedHealthcare.

"He was posting an X-ray on his social media. Some of the writings that he had, he was discussing the difficulty of sustaining that injury," Kenny told the outlet. "So we're looking into whether or not the insurance industry either denied a claim from him or didn't help him out to the fullest extent.”

Mangione's friends from his time in Hawaii in recent years indicated that chronic pain limited the daily life of someone who was otherwise a very active person, according to the Honolulu Civil Beat, a nonprofit news organization that covers the state. Mangione's profile on X shows a background image of an X-ray with what appears to be screws and plates inserted in a lower back.

R.J. Martin, the founder of a co-living community in Honolulu where Mangione spent the first six months of 2022, said Mangione stayed in touch after moving away and even shared photos taken after his back surgery. Consistent with reported comments from others who know Mangione, Martin said his friend cut off contact in the summer.

“He went radio silent in June or July,” Martin said.

People offer to pay Luigi Mangione's legal bills, lawyer says

People have contacted the office of the attorney representing Mangione and offered to bankroll the suspect’s legal bills.

In an interview on CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlin Collins,” Dickey said he had not seen the emailed offers himself but said “my understanding from my staff is people are doing that.” He told the outlet that people “were exercising their right to free speech and they're saying that's the way they're supporting my client.”

Following Thompson’s death, many people on social media glorified the suspect’s alleged actions as a statement against an industry often criticized for its denials of health care coverage.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday said at a news briefing, "Violence to combat any sort of corporate greed is unacceptable."

Thomas Dickey, attorney for suspected shooter Luigi Mangione speaks to press in front of the Blair County Courthouse after an extradition hearing December 10, 2024 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania.

Questions swirl in Luigi Mangione's Maryland hometown

In a suburb of Baltimore, Thomas J. Maronick Jr., sat in his law office struggling to understand why the promising scion of a prominent local family sits in jail, charged in connection with the death of a health care CEO.

For decades, Maronick worked with other members of the Mangione family, which owned local country clubs and the radio station where Maronick hosted a talk show. But he said Tuesday he was in the dark about what could possibly have changed for the young man – and when.

“I want to know the same things that everyone would like to know. How a young man from wealth and privilege who had the world in front of him, how this could possibly have veered astray if these facts are true?” Maronick told USA TODAY, echoing a question that hung heavy in Mangione’s hometown.

Given the family’s status, Mangione’s arrest sent a shockwave through the community of Towson and surrounding areas near Baltimore. Still, Maronick said, many were still waiting for further puzzle pieces to fall into place as they tried to comprehend the arrest.

“It's a terrible situation and obviously, a terrible tragedy,” Maronick said. “But at the same time, the accused deserves the presumption of innocence. That's the defense attorney in me saying that, of course, but, hopefully that's what happens.”

– N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Chris Kenning

More: In Luigi Mangione's Maryland hometown, questions swirl about an unlikely murder suspect

Luigi Mangione's mother filed missing person report in San Francisco

Last month, Mangione's mother filed a missing person report with the San Francisco Police Department, looking for her son who she hadn't heard from since July, according to multiple media reports.

The missing person report was filed on Nov. 18, according to the San Francisco Examiner and San Francisco Chronicle.

When asked about the report, Robert Rueca, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department, did not comment and referred questions to the New York Police Department.

Officials previously said Mangione lived in San Francisco after college, noting that his last known address was in Hawaii.

In 2023, he left his work at California-based TrueCar, an auto marketplace site, a company spokesperson told USA TODAY. Mangione's mother mentioned the company in the report as the last place she knew her son had worked, the outlets reported.

Police on alert for copycats targeting executives

Law enforcement agencies in different parts of the country are on heightened alert that the Thompson killing in New York City has spawned threats or calls to action against corporate executives and their families.

In Colorado, a law enforcement bulletin warned authorities that the attack may be used as "messaging and propaganda" to share ways to target other health care companies, WLS-TV reported. It urged companies to review their security measures to safeguard their executives.

Security is posted outside of the Hayfields Country Club in Hunt Valley, which is owned by the family of Luigi Mangione, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. Mangione was identified as a person of interest and was detained Monday in Pennsylvania in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

In Chicago on Monday, a sign that said “Deny Defend Depose” was hung on a bridge spanning the city’s iconic DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Those were the words written on bullet casings found at the scene of Thompson's shooting, authorities said.

Chicago police launched an investigation after someone sprayed "Kill your CEO" on the walls of multiple North Side businesses over the weekend, local stations reported.

Contributing: Jorge L. Ortiz, Medora Lee, Joey Garrison, USA TODAY; Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Luigi Mangione's fingerprints match those at shooting scene: Reports