Police investigate murder-suicide in West Palm Beach

The Canadian Press

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. ___ Video from 2022 misrepresented as footage of Baltimore bridge collapse CLAIM: A video taken on Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge shows a large explosion that occurred before the structure fell into the water below. THE FACTS: The video is not related to the Key Bridge collapse. It c