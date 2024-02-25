Police investigate possession of police handgun allegedly used in murder of Sydney couple

Luke Davies, left, and Jesse Baird. The bodies of the men had not been found on Sunday. Composite: NSW police/Network 10

New South Wales police are investigating whether murder-accused senior constable Beau Lamarre-Condon was lawfully in possession of the police-issue handgun which they believe was fired at a Paddington unit where two men were allegedly killed.

Police continued the search on Sunday for the remains of Jesse Baird, a former Channel Ten presenter, and his partner, Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.

Detectives searched a waterway in the Newcastle suburb of Lambton. Police also returned to the inner-Sydney unit where Baird and Davies were allegedly killed on Monday 19 February.

Det Supt Danny Doherty, the commander of the homicide squad at the NSW police state crime command, said on Friday police will allege Lamarre-Condon – a former partner of Baird – murdered the men at the Paddington unit. He was charged with two counts of murder on Friday.

Doherty said there was “a large amount of blood” at the unit, where detectives also found “a projectile” and a cartridge case, which was later matched to a police-issue service weapon that allegedly belonged to Lamarre-Condon.

The Glock pistol was returned to a gun safe at a suburban Sydney police station at some point after the alleged murder. It was “one of the main lines of inquiry” for police, Doherty said.

Police officers are allowed to take home their service firearms in some circumstances, but must comply with guidelines. Doherty told reporters that officers “can get authority” to possess weapons off-duty, “but we’re not saying that’s the case in this matter”.

NSW police said they could not comment on questions about whether Lamarre-Condon had authorisation to retain possession of his service weapon at the time of the alleged killings, and whether police policies and practices might be reviewed in light of the allegations.

Speaking on Nine News, Sydney MP Alex Greenwich raised questions about the firearm and called on police to do an “urgent review”.

“What are the protocols in place to make sure that this doesn’t happen again?” Greenwich asked.

In response to questions about whether Lamarre-Condon was lawfully in possession of the firearm, police said: “This in under investigation and will form part of the evidence produced in court – we cannot comment.”

“Investigations by Strike Force Ashfordby detectives are ongoing, and the priority for police is to find the bodies of Mr Davies and Mr Baird,” a police spokesperson said.

“It’s important for the investigation, but more so for the families of both men.

“We appreciate that people have many questions they want answered, and so do we. But as this has been a very fast-moving investigation, the detectives are still in the process of conducting the necessary inquiries in order to collect the information needed.”

Lamarre-Condon was believed to be in the Newcastle area the night before he handed himself in at an eastern Sydney police station on Friday.

The NSW police commissioner, Karen Webb, issued a statement on Sunday extending “heartfelt condolences” to the families and friends of Davies and Baird.

“It is difficult to comprehend the grief and pain of their loss,” Webb said.

“I acknowledge this week’s events are distressing for many and I share the sadness and shock about the alleged nature of Luke and Jesse’s deaths.

“I understand there are many unanswered questions and while I cannot comment on the matter before the courts, I can reassure Luke and Jesse’s loved ones, and the people of NSW, that we are working around the clock to find those answers.

“I ask the community to have patience as police work to determine what happened.”