Police investigate retail theft incident in West Sacramento
Officers are investigating a retail theft incident in the Vermont Avenue area in West Sacramento, police said.
Officers are investigating a retail theft incident in the Vermont Avenue area in West Sacramento, police said.
WARNING: This story contains details of intimate partner violence and may affect those who have experienced it or know someone who has.Natalie Brown sat down one day to search the Food Network for a recipe. But another website starting with "F" popped up immediately — Fetlife, a Canadian social networking site for people interested in fetishism — and on it, she found a video she didn't know existed of herself engaged in a sexual act. "I was so humiliated. I felt stupid, I felt embarrassed, I fel
A sheriff has ruled the deaths of Katie Allan, 21, and William Brown, 16, could have been avoided.
A grand jury in Massachusetts has indicted a doctor who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 200 former patients over a period of more than a decade. The patients sued Dr. Derrick Todd, who has been accused of performing unnecessary pelvic floor therapy, breast examinations, testicular examinations and other unwarranted procedures on patients dating back to 2010. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday that Todd was indicted earlier that day for “two counts of rape alleging the sexual assault of two women.”
A 45-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly swerved a taxi into a tractor-trailer on a highway while he was sitting in the front passenger seat, Ontario Provincial Police said. The incident happened on Wednesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 412 near Taunton Road. Dashcam footage posted on social media shows the taxi approaching the truck, which is driving in the same direction in the lane beside it. The accused reaches over and grabs the steering wheel. The car crashes into the tractor-tra
The victim of a violent home invasion in rural Alberta told a judge on Friday that his home has become a prison since he and his sister were attacked by a man with a gun who was pretending to be a police officer.Armin Babic, 42, was convicted last year of robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm and forcible confinement after a 2019 home invasion at a De Winton acreage, victimizing two strangers who were in their 60s and 70s at the time. "My home has become my own jail cell," wrote Gavin Mc
Anthony Gardiner exploited John Coxon for money and later attacked him inside his own home.
A 6-year-old girl allegedly told police Dakota Hays would throw the 2-year-old into the water and that “she would have to go retrieve him from the bottom of the pool"
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Five Massachusetts college students appeared in court Thursday, accused of plotting to lure a man to their campus through a dating app and then seizing him as part of a “Catch a Predator” trend on TikTok.
Security camera footage shows the woman leaving a convenience store in Orlando after claiming her win when a man violently attacked and robbed her.
Jonathan Bates was sentenced to life in prison this week for his wife Cynthia Bates' 2017 killing
The woman is facing charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, giving false reports to police and inducement of minors with liquor.
Elizabeth Ortiz-Chavez now faces up to 18 years in prison for the 2022 murder she initially blamed on her son
Jay Gilberg bought a five-bedroom, 4,800-square-foot (446-sq-meter) home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades in June to merge two households, bringing his two daughters, his girlfriend, and her teenager together under one roof in what he described as "a very happy home." Six months later, that home is gone, one of an estimated 5,000 damaged or destroyed in the Palisades Fire. As he and his real estate agent began searching for a temporary home large enough to accommodate a family of five, they encountered another shock -- a sudden spike in rental prices.
"In most of Europe, the minimum vacation time people take is 25 days..."
Sandra Coto-Navarro, 48, is accused of killing 55-year-old Jose Portillo and hiding his body in her Queens, N.Y. apartment
York Regional Police say they have charged a 19-year-old man with manslaughter and a host of other offences in connection with the death of a Markham woman last summer.The man is the sixth person to face charges after 56-year-old Yuk-Ying Anita Mui's remains were found in August.In a news release Friday, police said that in addition to manslaughter, the man was also charged with:Accessory after the fact to murder.Kidnapping.Two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.Possession of p
The actress said her five kids were "panicked" as "smoke was coming through the vents" into their car while they evacuated their home
In the escalating war among rival factions of Mexico's Sinaloa cartel, sons of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán are suspected of ordering the destruction of elaborate mausoleums that belong to rival families, including one for a fallen grandson of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.
‘No one asked you to come out and give hugs,’ reality star argued
Callum Ulysses Parslow, who has Adolf Hitler’s signature tattooed on his arm, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday.