Police investigate shooting death in Albuquerque
Police investigate shooting death in Albuquerque
Police investigate shooting death in Albuquerque
TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.
Lexi Jade Brown, 15, has been charged with attempted murder and arson, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A father from Georgia has been released from prison 10 years after his toddler died in a hot car, a case that made global headlines after prosecutors accused him of murder.
RCMP have confirmed that two cousins who went missing in Dawson Creek, B.C., have been found dead weeks apart.On Tuesday, police announced they had identified the remains of Darylyn Supernant, who was 29 when she was last seen alive on March 15, 2023.Supernant's remains were found April 19, 2024, on the 219 Road of Dawson Creek, a city of approximately 12,000 residents about 750 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 20 kilometres from the Alberta border. Police say DNA testing was done to confir
The “Selfish” singer was arrested by the Sag Harbor Police Department early Tuesday, June 18
The House Ethics Committee says it's now looking into whether Gaetz sought to "obstruct government investigations of his conduct."
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
TORONTO — A dispute at a business that conducts financial transactions escalated into a shooting that left three people – including the gunman – dead on Monday, Toronto police said as they investigated the incident that took place near a daycare and a school. Investigators said they responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a commercial building. Two men and a woman died, they said. "We believe that the individual responsible for the shooting is among the deceased," Det. Sgt.
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
The family of Kimberly Langwell, who disappeared in Texas in 1999, said they’d always believed she was killed at her ex-boyfriend’s home.
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
A 55-year-old man was charged with impaired driving causing death after a fatal crash in Markham on Monday afternoon, York police say.The collision happened at about 1:40 p.m. in the intersection of Don Mills Road and Simonston Boulevard, near Steeles Avenue E. and Highway 404.The man was behind the wheel of a large box truck when he crossed the centre lane into oncoming traffic and struck two sedans, according to police. Photos from the scene show one of the sedans became trapped beneath the tr
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault.A man who worked as a supervisor at an Edmonton-area composting facility is on trial for the alleged sexual assault of a young intern.Marco Castro-Wunsch is being tried by judge alone at the Court of King's Bench in Edmonton after a previous conviction was overturned by the Alberta Court of Appeal last year.It found the trial judge had put too much stock into text exchanges between the complainant, whose name is protected by a publication
Two people arrested in Mississippi – including a man accused of killing a Louisiana woman last week and abducting her 4- and 6-year-old daughters, one of whom was found dead – have each been charged with capital murder and sexual battery in the children’s cases, police in Mississippi said Monday.
Toronto police have identified two out of three people killed in a shooting at a North York business on Monday.The victims are Arash Missaghi, 54, of Toronto, and Samira Yousefi, 44, of Concord, police said in a news release on Tuesday. Photos of the victims have not been released.Police said the third person who died, a 46-year-old man, is believed to be responsible for the killing. He was not named in the release.Police said they were called to a business on Mallard Road, near Don Mills Road,
Dr. Benjamin Brown was charged with manslaughter on Monday, June 17
A couple taking a walk in Katy on Saturday morning found the baby, who had just been born, police said
The flamboyant religious leader made headlines after he was robbed of $1m in jewellery during a sermon.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A five-year investigation by U.S. officials has uncovered a complex partnership between one of Mexico’s most notorious drug cartels and Chinese underground banking groups in the U.S. that laundered money from the sale of fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Harvey Zoerb loved horses, playing Johnny Cash on guitar and going for coffee with friends at Market Mall.The 66-year-old cancer survivor also liked the freedom to come and go from the personal care home where he lived in the Fairhaven neighbourhood in Saskatoon. Last Wednesday, June 12, his roommate said Zoerb left the home sometime between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. CST and walked to a nearby 7-Eleven, on the other side of Sears Park.He never came home."Sometimes he gets tired of waiting for breakfast