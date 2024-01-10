Police investigate shooting after driver nearly hits pedestrian in Vancouver

VANCOUVER — A man has been arrested after a near-collision in Vancouver resulted in a pedestrian pulling out a gun and shooting at a driver.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday on Commercial Drive near E. 12th Avenue.

They say a motorist stopped abruptly to avoid hitting a jaywalker, and the two exchanged words.

Police say that's when the pedestrian shot at the driver, who was not hit or injured.

Officers were called to the scene and arrested a suspect.

The man remains in custody, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press