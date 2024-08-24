Police investigate shooting that killed 1 man, injured another in KCK Saturday

One man was killed and another was injured in an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Officers were dispatched just before 1:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Washington Boulevard on a reported shooting. They found a man outside with a gunshot wound. The man was alert and transported to a hospital where he was in critical condition Saturday, said Officer T.J. Tomasic, a spokesperson with KCK police.

Officers later found another man with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Washington Boulevard. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

The killing is the 18th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas this year, according to data tracked by The Star.

No other information was immediately available Saturday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.