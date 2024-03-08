Police investigate string of burglaries
Police are investigating a string of burglaries in Mira Mesa.
OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing rampage at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for the alleged suspect just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived the attack in which his wife and four children were killed was in "great shock" on Thursday, said Bhante Suneetha. The resident monk at Hilda Jayewardenaramaya Buddhist Monastery, which the family attended, said he visited his friend at the hospital. The father told Suneetha that nothing seemed
He was removed from the courtroom as victims testified at his sentencing hearing.
The mother of a 6-year-old girl who has been missing in South Africa for nearly three weeks was arrested and charged Thursday with kidnapping and selling or trafficking her daughter, a shocking twist in a case that has seized the country's attention and sparked deep anger in the small, poor coastal community where the family lives. The girl, Joslin Smith, has still not been found and police renewed calls for “every citizen, every person” to help find her amid fears she may have been taken to a different city or even out of the country. In the days after Joslin's disappearance last month, local media reported that neighbors had accused her mother of selling her for just over $1,000.
It started with a flying water bottle, cops say.
An Israeli woman taken hostage by Hamas in Gaza has described the “hell” of being held captive, after her husband and daughter were murdered, telling CNN her captors would not allow her surviving young children to cry and tried to convince them they “had been forgotten.”
After a Conservative MP toured the Quebec prison where notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is serving his sentence, some Tory MPs and a Bloc Quebecois colleague are staging a committee meeting to review what they say are inappropriate living conditions for an infamous killer. Four Conservative MPs and one Bloc member have written the public safety committee's Liberal chair to say they are triggering an "emergency meeting" for next Monday — a day when the Commons is not sitting — to study why "sadis
The boy’s mother was tired of his drinks being stolen by other students, officials say.
OTTAWA — 7:07 p.m. Candles, flowers and teddy bears cover a table and two chairs that are sheltered by a gazebo in a park close to the slain family's home. A few dozen people stand silently to pay their respects at the neighbourhood vigil, some coming, some going as the evening stretches on. They walk up in pairs or small groups, some of which included children, to light a votive or place a bouquet. The only other light comes from nearby television cameras. ——— 6:22 p.m. Television cameras are s
Six people — four children and two adults — were killed in what Ottawa's police chief called a mass shooting inside a townhouse in the suburb of Barrhaven late Wednesday night. Calls to 911 started coming in at about 10:50 p.m., directing first responders to Berrigan Drive near Palmadeo Drive. It's a residential area close to two schools. Inside, emergency responders found six people dead and one injured person, who was taken to hospital. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirme
The St. John's Syrian community is grieving and expressing shock following the slaying this week of a mother of five children who went to police several months ago about alleged abuse at the hands of her husband.CBC News has confirmed that Nariman Abdul Alghafour was the woman found dead Tuesday morning inside an abandoned home on Liam Drive, a secluded gravel road in Outer Cove.It's also been confirmed that her husband, Ibrahim Alahmad, 36, who was under a court order to stay away from his wife
Maurice Kelso Smith was convicted Monday of the capital murder of Darionne Burley, who was pregnant with their twin boys when he shot her in June 2020
The mom told police that the man grabbed her son in a “bear hug” before she stepped in.
A Fulton County ethics watchdog slated to hear complaints against District Attorney Fani Willis (D) on Thursday will no longer do so, according to an updated meeting agenda. The Fulton County Board of Ethics was expected to hear two complaints against Willis after her romance with a special prosecutor on the election interference case involving former…
Unarmed police constables Sharon Beshenivsky and Teresa Milburn were shot at point blank range
Kelly Smith appears in court on trafficking charges following the disappearance of her six-year-old.
An Alberta family is looking for answers after the in-custody death of a man in Mexico who died by an apparent suicide one day after his birthday late last year.Thomas Hempstock, 32, died hours after being arrested at his resort in Playa del Carmen, a city at the southern end of Mexico, where he is accused of displaying aggressive behaviour by hotel staff.A 38-page police, autopsy and toxicology report, signed by the Attorney General of Quintana Roo, says Hempstock was arrested Dec. 12, 2023, an
Police officers in Macomb County, Michigan, went above and beyond to help a man in distress.
The man was charged with child abuse in 2012 when the child was 3 months old, the sheriff’s office said.
OTTAWA — Blood spattered the sidewalk Thursday outside a suburban Ottawa home where police recovered the bodies of a mother, her four young children and a family friend from the aftermath of a vicious attack. Febrio De-Zoysa, a 19-year-old international student, faces six charges of first-degree murder in a case described by Ottawa police as possibly the worst mass killing the city has ever seen. "This was a senseless act of violence perpetrated on purely innocent people," said Ottawa police Chi
NEW YORK (AP) — From the start, the case was highly unusual: a criminal prosecution centered on the disputed ownership of a cache of hand-drafted lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits. Its end was even more unexpected. In the middle of trial, New York prosecutors abruptly dropped their case Wednesday against three collectibles experts who had been accused of scheming to hang onto and peddle the pages, which Eagles co-founder Don Henley maintained were stolen, private artifacts of th