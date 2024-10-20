Police investigate ‘unexplained’ death of four-month-old baby in Welsh village

A 19-year-old woman and 23-year-old man have been arrested (PA Archive)

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a four-month-old baby in a village in Wales.

Officers attended a call from the Wales Ambulance Service Trust concerning the welfare of a baby in Pembrokeshire at around 1.45pm on Friday, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

The baby died at the scene in the village of Clynderwen.

Two people – a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man – were arrested on suspicion of child neglect, police said on Saturday.

The force said on Sunday they had both been released on bail while detectives continue to investigate.

A police spokesperson said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances around the death of a four-month-old baby in Clynderwen, Pembrokeshire.

“Two people – a woman aged 19 and a man aged 23 – were arrested on suspicion of child neglect, and have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“People living in the Clynderwen area will see an increased police presence over the coming days.

“The baby’s death is being treated as unexplained.”

Residents of the reportedly close-knit village have expressed their sorrow at the infant’s death, with flowers and soft toys placed near the scene, the Pembrokeshire Herald reported.

The outlet quoted detective inspector Gareth Jones as saying: “We understand that incidents like this cause a great deal of concern and sadness.

“Our officers are working tirelessly to uncover the full circumstances of what happened, and we are committed to providing support to those affected.”