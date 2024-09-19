Police investigating apparent assault at school

CBC

On Sunday, Sept. 15, Pranith Kumar Adupa jumped into Lake Clear near Eganville, Ont., and didn't resurface.Adupa, 27, a resident of Lindsay, Ont., was there to celebrate his birthday with his brother and a few friends when he leapt from a rock into the water around 9:30 a.m. When he failed to reappear, his friends called 911.It was 8 p.m. in India when Adupa's brother Pranay called their family from Canada to tell them he was missing.The family spent the next 10 hours waiting for news as emergen