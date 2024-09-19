Police investigating apparent assault at school
Police are investigating an apparent assault near a school in Essex involving a juvenile. Baltimore County police provided limited details to 11 News, saying a juvenile was being treated Wednesday afternoon for a puncture wound. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to police. County police told 11 News officers were called just before 2 p.m. for an off-campus incident near Kenwood High School. No arrests were reported as of Wednesday afternoon.