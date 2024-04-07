Police investigating deadly shooting in La Mesa

The Canadian Press

LANGLEY, B.C. — Mounties in Langley, B.C., say they are cancelling the Amber Alert issued for a four-month-old boy who was allegedly abducted by his mother on Thursday. Police say in a statement that the child was located and is safe and sound. The RCMP say they were notified by staff at Langley Memorial Hospital that the mother had shown up there with the child. When officers arrived, they confirmed both mother and her son were in good health. Police said earlier in the day that they were “deep