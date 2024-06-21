Police investigating after four people injured in Vaughan, Ont., shooting

York Regional Police say they are looking for suspects after four people were injured in a shooting in Vaughan, Ont.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots in a home in the Woodbridge area just before 9 a.m. Friday.

They say officers found four people with gunshot injuries in the home.

Police say two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and two others were taken to hospital with unknown injures.

They say they believe the shooting was targeted and they are looking for suspects.

Police say there is no risk to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press