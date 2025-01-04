Police investigating group of men who grabbed stag by antlers and slapped it

Tom McArdle
·2 min read
The men were photographed grabbing the stag's antlers and slapping it
Police are investigating after a group of men “harassed” a stag by grabbing its antlers and slapping it.

A wildlife photographer caught the perpetrators in the act at Wollaton Park, Nottingham.

The trio, seen wearing hoodies, gilets and tracksuit bottoms, took turns to pull the male deer’s antlers and egged each other on to slap it on the rump.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was investigating the incident, which the city council branded “foolhardy”.

Photographer Chris Golightly was horrified as she watched the encounter from afar, but managed to take pictures of the offenders before reporting them to a park ranger.

“I had gone to the park to photograph the deer, as I always do,” she said, “and I could see from a distance away a deer sitting on its own with people approaching.

“I saw a group of seven men, but three of them got right next to the deer.

“They grabbed its antlers, shook its head and slapped the deer on the rump.

“I was too far away to intervene so I rushed to find a ranger to show them my pictures.”

One of the pictures of the three men who interfered with a stag in Wollaton Park, Nottingham
Ms Golighty, who is also a volunteer ranger at the Nottingham City Council-run park added: “They went after the men, but they got away.

“I was horrified at their shocking behaviour.

“It is bullying and an act of cruelty.”

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

Inspector Gordon Fenwick said: “We are aware of these images and will be in contact with park staff to discuss this matter further.

“We would also like to hear from other people who were in the park at the time and saw this very concerning behaviour.”

The incident follows a growing number of “deer pestering” incidents to take place in the 500-acre grounds surrounding Wollaton Hall.

Dangerous wild animals

In January last year a man ignored warnings to keep away and was knocked to the ground by a stag which appeared to try and gore him.

The British Deer Association advises people to stay at least 50 metres away from any deer, or 100 metres during the rutting season.

A council spokesman said: “It is disappointing when matters such as this are brought to our attention.

“The deer at Wollaton Park are wild animals and this needs to be respected.

“Unfortunately there are still a small number of visitors who choose to ignore the signage and try to approach, risking injury and unsettling the deer.

“This is incredibly dangerous and the animals should be left in peace to roam and be observed from a distance.

“The actions seen in the photograph are foolhardy and could have led to a much more serious incident and would have also distressed the deer involved.”

