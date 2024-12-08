Police investigating Labour council leader

BBC
·2 min read
Cammy Day is smiling at the camera. He is wearing a suit and standing infront of a tram.
Allegations about Cammy Day's behaviour are being investigated by police [Getty Images]

The leader of Edinburgh City Council, Labour's Cammy Day, is being investigated by police over an allegation of inappropriate behaviour.

Scottish Labour confirmed he had been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

According to the Sunday Mail, Cllr Day "bombarded Ukrainian refugees" with messages.

The newspaper alleges he asked them sexually explicit questions, tried to meet them for wine dates and complimented them on their looks.

The paper spoke to two refugees - who came to Scotland following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 - who say Cllr Day had been messaging them.

They said they felt unable to ignore his unsolicited approaches due to his position within the council.

A spokeswoman for Edinburgh City Council said: "All matters raised with the chief executive and monitoring officer have been progressed through our established processes in consultation [with] our independent whistleblowing service, Safecall, and, where appropriate, Police Scotland."

A Scottish Labour spokeswoman said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.

"They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken."

Speaking on BBC Scotland's Sunday Show, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described the allegations as "deeply distressing".

He said the party became aware of the claims on Saturday and Cllr Day was immediately suspended.

Sarwar said it was for the police and council to decide if further investigation was warranted, and it was right to let these processes take their course.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "On Tuesday 22 October, we received a report of inappropriate behaviour.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

Cllr Day has led the local authority since May 2022, but now opposition politicians on the council are calling for his resignation.

Cllr Simita Kumar, who leads the SNP group in Edinburgh, posted on social media saying Mr Day should "resign immediately".

Leaders of the Liberal Democrat and Conservative groups have made similar calls.

