Police investigating midtown Sacramento collision that left motorcyclist dead

Hannah Poukish
·1 min read

A motorcyclist died Sunday after colliding with a vehicle in midtown Sacramento, Sacramento Police Department officials said.

Officers arrived at 24th and J streets just before noon following the report of a collision. The motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, according to a news release from the Police Department.

Officers did not provide any details on the identity of the motorcyclist. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the name of the victim once the family has been notified. It was not clear if the driver of the vehicle was injured.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing, officers said.

