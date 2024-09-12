Police investigating after person found with severe burns near consulate
Boston police are investigating after a person was found with severe burns near near the Park Plaza Hotel and the Israeli Consulate
Boston police are investigating after a person was found with severe burns near near the Park Plaza Hotel and the Israeli Consulate
It's been a year since a young Marine veteran fatally subdued a screaming man on a NYC subway. Now, more video has emerged — but there's a catch.
The hip-hop mogul did not show up to a virtual hearing, meaning the plaintiff is automatically awarded a default judgment
A man from Mississauga visiting Quebec for the weekend is speaking out over a disturbing interaction he had with Laval police. He alleges he was assaulted by officers and that he thought he was going to die. A warning that some images and video in this story can be disturbing to some. Global's Felicia Parrillo reports.
Marbella Martinez was killed less than six months after she was sworn in as a corrections officer with the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office
TERRACE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA — Mounties in Terrace, B.C., say they have identified the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend as a driver for a local taxi company who has since left the country.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Three men in South Africa are accused of killing two women and feeding their bodies to pigs on their farm in a case that has outraged the public.
Shane Curry, 20, is accused of killing Nevaeh Goddard, 17
Advocates and state lawmakers say that Rachel Pickrel-Hawkins’ fight to keep her children away from their allegedly abusive father highlights a bigger issue within family courts.
James Pinker, 34, was convicted in June for sexually assaulting two children, authorities say
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The attorney for a 17-year-old high school senior charged in the daytime shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall said Tuesday that new video evidence supports his theory that the teenager should not be charged with attempted murder.
The child's mother has been charged with manslaughter, according to multiple reports
TORONTO — An Ontario Provincial Police finding that there was no "serious" officer misconduct after a police car struck and killed a pedestrian has been rejected in court.
The former president still can’t wrap his head around the exonerated "Central Park Five."
OTTAWA — Members of a controversial RCMP policing unit violated a man's rights and acted unreasonably when they demanded to search him before arresting him near a British Columbia old-growth logging protest site in 2021, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP has found.
A suburban Philadelphia man drugged and sexually assaulted women he met online over the past 15 months, police said Wednesday in filing rape and other charges against him. All six women, ages 17 to 30, told police they met him through a website that connects women with “sugar daddy” men, described on the website as “generous.” In a police affidavit filed with the charges, Gallo was accused of secretly spiking drinks with methamphetamines and other drugs, leaving women bruised and sick after spending the night at his home.
A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Mississauga. Jaden Lee-Lincoln has more from witnesses as police continue to investigate.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A mother, grandfather, adult brother and two caregivers in Florida have been charged with the starvation death of a 7-year-old disabled boy who weighed 7 pounds (3.1 kilograms) and had bones poking through his skin when he was found dead on Christmas, officials announced Wednesday.
Karen Miles, 61, was last seen on Aug. 21, in Houston, according to her family
Halton Region police investigators say they have charged eight men alleged to be part of an organized auto-theft ring that stole high-end vehicles throughout the GTA for shipment overseas.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian authorities on Wednesday rescued 402 children and arrested 171 suspects after raiding 20 welfare homes linked to an Islamic business group, in which children were exploited and sexually abused, the national police chief said.