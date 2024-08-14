Police are investigating a robbery at Wells Fargo bank in southeast Fort Worth

Police are investigating a robbery that took place Tuesday morning at Wells Fargo bank in south Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police responded to a call around 11 a.m. of a robbery at the Wells Fargo at 7300 South Hulen St.

Police described the suspect as either a Black or Hispanic man who was wearing an orange construction vest, a white hard hat and a mask. He entered the bank and slipped a note to the teller, demanding cash, according to police.

The teller observed a handgun in the suspect’s waistband and provided the cash, police said.

The amount of cash that was handed over has not yet been disclosed, according to police.

No arrests have been made. The suspect was seen running from the scene, police say.

No injuries were reported.