Police are investigating west Fort Worth shooting that left one person injured

Authorities are investigating a shooting in west Fort Worth that injured a man late Friday.

Officers were dispatched around 9:15 p.m. Friday to the intersection of South Normandale Street and Portales Drive.

Police said they located a victim shot in the arm by a man who was with a group of people at the location. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting, police said.

Officers did not specify if an arrest had been made.