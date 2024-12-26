Police investigation into man’s Christmas Day death in village

A woman is being questioned by police after she was arrested on suspicion of murdering a man on Christmas Day in a Staffordshire village.

Staffordshire Police said officers were called to a report of a man in his 30s in cardiac arrest on Elm Road, Norton Canes, at around 3.25am on Wednesday.

Despite medical efforts he died shortly afterwards and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Boxing Day morning.

A 33-year-old woman from Cannock is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said the man’s next of kin have been informed.

The force added that a crime scene was expected to remain at the address for a number of days.

Police said local residents would see an “increased presence of neighbourhood officers in the area as they provide reassurance and help to gather evidence”.