Police investigation near 51st and Southern avenues
A police investigation is underway early Monday morning in a neighborhood near 51st and Southern avenues in Phoenix.
A police investigation is underway early Monday morning in a neighborhood near 51st and Southern avenues in Phoenix.
Hannah Kobayashi, the missing Hawaii woman who was found last week in Mexico, has dashed her family’s hopes of a reunion. Kobayashi, 31, whose disappearance sparked a police investigation before she was found to have voluntarily left the country, told relatives she did not want to return to her home state, according to her family. Her sister, Sydni, posted a statement on her Facebook saying that she and her mother have not physically seen Hannah, but have spoken on the phone with her.
YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Filipino death row inmate Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso knelt to pray when officers came to take her to an execution site in May 2015, just a few feet away from her isolation cell on an Indonesian prison island, where a 13-member firing squad was waiting.
A judge in Las Vegas sentenced a Texas man to 100 years in prison for his role in a two-state shooting rampage on Thanksgiving 2020 that included the killing of a man in Nevada and a shootout with authorities in Arizona. Christopher McDonnell, 32, pleaded guilty in October to more than 20 felonies including murder, attempted murder, murder conspiracy, weapon charges and being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm. Clark County District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced him on Friday to a minimum of 100 years in prison, KLAS-TV reported.
"People celebrating this — this is a sickness, honestly. ... Up next, the other big news out of New York: Daniel Penny. A lot of people think he's a hero."
The couple were attacked by gunmen while traveling in Angamacutiro in the state of Michoacán on Dec. 11, according to reports
Search warrant documents offer some insight into the brazen ways police say drug dealers are plying their trade in one small N.W.T. community.The insights come from sworn statements police gave to obtain search warrants that led to the arrests, charges and seizures in Fort Providence, N.W.T. None of the allegations have been proven in court.Cabin takeoverLast August, police got a call from someone in the community who said four young men she had never met before were living in a cabin she had le
"It turns out that they were not only employees — but also related..."
Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a prominent New York attorney and former Manhattan chief assistant district attorney, will represent Mangione
The Belen teenager has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder following the incident on Saturday, Dec. 14
Jamie Foxx is recovering after an incident at a restaurant during his birthday dinner Friday left him with stitches.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI informant is set to plead guilty on Monday to lying about a phony bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter that became central to the Republican impeachment inquiry in Congress.
Police said the victim was armed when he arrived at the home of an ex-girlfriend. Here’s what we know.
Video appears to show one of the tankers broken in half and sinking amid a heavy storm, with oil visible in the water.
The 2010 murder of Yara Gambirasio led investigators on a three-year investigation that included tens of thousands of DNA samples
The prosecution argued this week that the protester’s chants were selected to anger someone who was Jewish.
The remaining five Australians from the infamous “Bali Nine” drug gang are “relieved and happy” to be home after Canberra struck a deal with Jakarta to end their two decades of imprisonment.
'The Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot' premieres Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 9/8c on ID and streams on Max
First Lady Jill Biden is going viral after a group of children wished her a “Happy Christmas” after she told them “Happy Holidays” during a White House toy drive on Friday. In a clip circulating on social media, Biden can be seen waving and greeting children at the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots event while standing next to Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV. “Hi, Happy Holidays,” Biden said in the video. “Happy Christmas,” a child can be heard shouting back in the background. “Happy Christmas, ye
A 39-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of a woman in West Vancouver.The West Vancouver Police Department says officers responded to a well-being check in the Ambleside district just after 1 a.m. Friday.Police say they found a deceased woman with suspicious injuries, and a suspect was arrested at the scene. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) looked into the homicide in collaboration with the West Vancouver Police Department and B.C. Coroner
A man from Memphis, Tennessee has been found guilty by a judge in Fiji of murdering his wife during their honeymoon in 2022, the prosecutor’s office said Monday. Bradley Robert Dawson, 40, killed his wife, Christe Chen, who was 36, at the exclusive Turtle Island resort in the Yasawa archipelago two days after the newlyweds arrived in Fiji, then fled by kayak to a nearby island. Justice Riyaz Hamza found Dawson guilty in the Lautoka High Court last Thursday after a weeklong trial, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said.