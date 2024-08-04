Police issue dispersal order after city protests

A dispersal order is in place across Leicester after two protests in the city centre.

Leicestershire Police attended the Clock Tower on Saturday as part of a planned operation in response to the demonstrations.

The force said it arrested two men - one for breach of peace, who was later de-arrested and left the area, and a 24-year-old for public order offences.

Under the dispersal order, police will have extra powers to ask people causing antisocial behaviour to leave until 07:20 BST on Monday and not return for up for 48 hours.

The protests were two of several demonstrations in towns and cities across the UK which were organised by the far-right and other rival groups.

On Sunday, further violent protests took place in cities including Rotherham, Middlesbrough and Bolton.

Tensions have been high after three young girls were killed in Southport, Merseyside, on Monday.

Leicestershire Police issued a statement ahead of Saturday's protests dismissing "false information circulating on social media" about events planned to take place in the city.

Ch Supt Shane O'Neill said it was a "matter of great importance" to "maintain peace" in the city.

He added: "I want to express my sincere thanks to our partners and community leaders who were integral in reassuring and informing communities about our policing activity and also assisting us in tackling disinformation on social media and Whatsapp.

"This recent activity is a clear lesson in how important it is to counter any misinformation posted online or on social media."

CIty mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said social media companies had "very big questions" to answer over the way misinformation had been allowed to spread before the protests.

But he praised Leicestershire Police, saying their response had been "absolutely magnificent."

