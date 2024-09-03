Police issue urgent appeal after 11-year-old boy goes missing from Hayes Poundland

Police are appealing for help to find an 11-year-old boy who went missing after disappearing from a west London shop.

Officers have launched an urgent hunt for Ibrahim, 11, who became separated from his mother in Poundland, Hayes, on Tuesday.

Police took to X to encourage people who may have spotted him to come forward.

Please can you #urgently help us find Ibrahim. #MissingChild #MissingPerson



Ibrahim is an 11 year old #missing child. Who accidentally got separated from their mum. Last seen outside Poundland, Station Road Hayes! (cont) https://t.co/SPkpvAuqaM pic.twitter.com/uPF1PPlnBX — Hillingdon Police (@MPSHillingdon) September 3, 2024

Hillingdon Police wrote on X: “IIbrahim is an 11 year old #missing child.

“Who accidentally got separated from their mum.

“Last seen outside Poundland, Station Road Hayes!”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or contact Hillingdon police on X.