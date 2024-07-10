Police issue warning about car thieves in Milton

CBC

A 28-year-old man who was fatally gunned down outside Hampton Park Plaza early Friday evening was the groom whose wedding was destroyed by gunfire at Ottawa's Infinity Convention Centre last summer, CBC News has learned.The tragic connection comes as police investigate whether the two cases are linked, and sheds some light on what they believe are related pockets of shootings.According to police sources, Adam Abdullahi Elmi was sitting in a parked vehicle outside Fat Bastard's Burrito just after