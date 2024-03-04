Police Kick Down Doors During London Fire Rescue

Police kicked down doors of an apartment block during a fire in London’s Kensington area on March 1.

Bodycam footage released by the Metropolitan Police shows an officer kicking down the front door to enter a burning building, before kicking down a flat door. Further footage showed officers attempting to extinguish the flames before realising people were trapped on floors above.

The London Fire Brigade can be seen arriving in the footage, and one firefighter can be seen climbing a ladder towards an upper floor. The fire brigade said it rescued four people.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, the Met “said”:":https://news.met.police.uk/news/man-arrested-as-video-released-showing-officers-rescuing-people-from-fire-480368. He remained in custody by March 4.

Seven police officers and six residents suffered smoke inhalation during the incident, according to police. All were taken to hospital and all were discharged. No serious injuries were reported. Credit: Metropolitan Police via Storyful