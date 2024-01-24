After police kill man, Nashua police chief defends actions taken by officers
The police chief in Nashua is defending the actions taken by his officers this past weekend.
The police chief in Nashua is defending the actions taken by his officers this past weekend.
Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik fatally shot himself at Toros Restaurant, the USA TODAY Network's Paterson Press and Northjersey.com report.
Standing trial for her lookalike's murder, Sharaban K aimed to fake her death to flee her family and the Yazidi community, a prosecutor said.
The 9-year-old is believed to have survived on cake, canned goods, and stolen tomatoes, and continued to be a good student at school.
Michael Karl Geilenfeld, the founder of an orphanage for boys in Haiti, was arrested in Denver.
The Parole Board of Canada has suspended day parole for Dean Daniel Kelsie, a former Hells Angels hitman, because he was allegedly intimidating co-workers.Kelsie, 50, has been serving a life sentence since March of 2003 for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He has received additional convictions for assaults he committed while in prison.Kelsie shot and killed Sean Simmons in the lobby of an apartment building in north-end Dartmouth, N.S., in October 2000. Kelsie was one of fo
A man was convicted of second-degree murder Tuesday for fatally shooting a young woman when the SUV she was riding in mistakenly drove into his rural driveway in upstate New York. (Jan. 24)
Kaylin Gillis was shot in the neck by Kevin Monahan on a Saturday night last April. Monahan, 66, was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Ms Gillis and her friends pulled into his long, curving driveway in the upstate New York rural town of Hebron, near the Vermont border, while they were trying to find another house.
The mother of an intellectually disabled girl who was allegedly led from school grounds by three male students and sexually assaulted in a Starbucks bathroom and a nearby empty building filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Starbucks, Pittsburgh Public Schools and a property management company of negligence. The lawsuit alleges that school personnel at Taylor Allderdice High School failed to provide adequate supervision and care of the girl during school hours and during transportation to and from
Grace O’Malley-Kumar tried to protect her friend Barnaby Webber while he was being attacked as they walked home after a night out, a court heard.
The authorities are looking for Breauna Vaughn, who was last seen in the Estacada and Eagle Creek area
Investigators in Washington state have identified the last known set of human remains connected to the so-called “Green River Killer” as those of a woman who was determined to be a victim more than 30 years ago, officials said Monday.
An Ottawa police officer has been found guilty of discreditable conduct after getting into a verbal and physical altercation with 15- and 16-year-olds — and detaining one of them in violation of his Charter rights — while the officer was supposed to be on medical leave and off duty.It happened on April 24, 2021, when Const. Pierre Fournier and his brother were about to go hunting near Greely, according to a decision released Tuesday.But when Fournier saw a group of people with motorbikes near a
He promised to help enroll his cousin in college — then “immediately put him to work” in Virginia, feds say.
The driver was blocking traffic with his vehicle when he was shot, police said.
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault. The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported Wednesday the pending charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room. The incident is alleged to have occurred following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018 where the players were honoured for their victory at that yea
A British man long suspected of killing the wife of a famous French film producer in Ireland has died at age 66, according to his lawyer.
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A judge on Monday ordered court records to be made public in the divorce involving a special prosecutor hired in the election case against Donald Trump and others and accused of having an affair with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The judge ordered the unsealing of the divorce case involving special prosecutor Nathan Wade after a request brought by a defense attorney who alleges an inappropriate relationship between Willis and Wade. The judge also put off a fin
A "heavily armed" man who randomly fired a long gun in Edmonton's city hall shattering glass in the building has been arrested, Edmonton's police chief said Tuesday afternoon.Police said a Molotov cocktail was also thrown from the second floor to the first floor, in the building's main atrium — a three-storey lobby space featuring a series of open balconies overlooking the ground floor.The sound of gunshots halted a public committee meeting at around 10:30 a.m., forcing the building into lockdow
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A man was arrested Tuesday hours after he claimed responsibility for starting a building fire in South Africa last year that killed 76 people while trying to get rid of the body of someone he had killed. The man's apparent confession came as a shock when he was testifying at an ongoing inquiry into the cause of the fire. In a surprise development, he said he had strangled a man in the basement of the rundown apartment complex before setting his body on fire, according to Sout
A former chartered accountant undergoing a disciplinary hearing into alleged unprofessional conduct is now facing fraud-related criminal charges.Paul Sturt, 49, of Strathmore, has been charged with six counts of fraud over $5,000 and one count of falsification of books and documents with fraudulent intent.The charges, which have not been proven in court, relate to offences that allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2017 in the city of Spruce Grove.The six charges for fraud over $5,000 name Thompso