Police in Kingston 'Arrest' Tree-Stealing Grinch

Officers with the Kingston Police Department may have just saved Christmas as they stopped the Grinch from “attempting to steal Christmas” on December 23.

This footage shows the Grinch being caught green-handed by officers while fleeing a Kingston home with a Christmas tree.

Santa Claus, who can be seen chasing after the Grinch in the footage, shook his head in consternation as the perpetrator was led away by police.

The Grinch was taken into custody and transported to Kingston Police headquarters, Kingston Police said. Credit: Kingston Police Department via Storyful