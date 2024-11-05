Tributes flood in for 'immensely talented' artist Sarah Cunningham after police searching for her find body

A body has been found in the search for missing artist Sarah Cunningham, police have confirmed.

Police had appealed for sightings or information about the 31-year-old who was reported missing after she was last seen around 3am on Saturday in Jamestown Road, Camden.​

Shortly after 1.10am on Monday, emergency services were called to reports of a casualty on the tracks at Chalk Farm Underground Station.

“While we await formal identification, Sarah's family have been informed of this development,” said a Met police spokesperson.

“They have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.​

“Officers from the Met are working with colleagues in the British Transport Police to look into the circumstances.​”

Sarah Cunningham, in the outfit she was last seen wearing (Met police)

The death is being treated as “unexpected” but is not currently thought to be suspicious, said police.

London Ambulance Service spokesperson said it sent a number of resources to Chalk Farm Tube station around 1.10am.

“The first of our crews arrived in three minutes,” said a spokesperson.

“Our crews assisted our emergency services partners at the scene. Sadly, despite the best efforts of first responders, a patient died at the scene.”

My sister Sarah Cunningham has been missing since 0230am in Camden. Last seen leaving apartment building on Jamestown Road. She was wearing a black outfit. If you have any information please let me or the police know. she has been officially reported as missing. pic.twitter.com/n13brfY9yB — Anthony Cunningham (@C24ANT) November 2, 2024

Earlier unconfirmed reports suggested Ms Cunningham had been seen getting into a dark-coloured car shortly before she went missing. Police say this sighting was investigated, but they do not believe the woman was her.

Following Ms Cunningham’s disappearance her brother, her boyfriend, and members of the art community issued appeals on social media urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

Friends have paid tribute to the artist after the police discovery.

Daniel Ison, said on Facebook he was “completely shocked and heartbroken” and had known Sarah since they were “about 6”.

He called her “always such a warm, silly, positive, funny and a fantastically talented person.”

Another wrote: “It was an honour to be able to be a part of the same art studio as her at Bohunk/Fishergate in Nottingham. She was an immense talent.”

Kimberley-Rose Abbott, an artist who has worked alongside Ms Cunningham, said: “You're an incredible artist, such a loving person, a beautiful soul.

“You will always be loved by so many that you touched through your creativity and kindness.”

In a post on X, the Met police had shared two images of Sarah, including one of her in the black outfit she was last seen wearing.

Lisson Gallery, the contemporary art gallery in Edgware Road which represents Ms Cunningham, had also urged anyone with information to contact the police.

The gallery said in a post on Instagram that the artist had last been seen wearing a black top, black skirt, and black Converse.

Ms Cunningham’s brother, Anthony Cunningham, also posted an urgent appeal on social media on Saturday.

“My sister Sarah Cunningham has been missing since 0230am in Camden. Last seen leaving apartment building on Jamestown Road,” he wrote on X.

“She was wearing a black outfit. If you have any information please let me or the police know. she has been officially reported as missing.”

On Facebook Ms Cunningham’s boyfriend, Jack Brown, issued a similar appeal on Saturday, urging: “If anyone has any information on her whereabouts or has seen or heard anything then please let myself or the police know.”

Lisson Gallery says on its website Ms Cunningham was born in Nottingham in 1993, and went on to receive a masters in painting from the Royal College of Art in 2022.

Her work has since been exhibited in Berlin, Los Angeles, Aspen, and Vancouver.

Her most recent Instagram post was made on October 26, when she posted photos of her visiting the Burberry store in Seoul, where her work was exhibited alongside that of two other contemporary British artists.

#MISSING| Have you seen Sarah? Sarah, 31, was last seen at about 3am on Sat 2 Nov on Jamestown Road, Camden, NW1. She was wearing the black outfit pictured



Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to call 101 and give ref: CAD 2349/02Nov pic.twitter.com/Scypil13Ba — Camden Police (@MPSCamden) November 3, 2024

Beneath her post, fans, friends, and concerned members of the public had posted messages hoping for her safe return.

“There is a world of people that you don’t know nor they you, but want you home, safely .. you are loved,” wrote one Instagram user.

“We’re all rooting for your safe return,” wrote another.