Canning Town shooting: Two men injured after being gunned down in cul-de-sac

Two men were found injured in Thorne Close, Canning Town (Google Maps)

Two men were taken to hospital after being shot in an east London cul-de-sac in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers and paramedics were scrambled to Thorne Close, in a residential area off Rogers Road, in Canning Town shortly after 2am.

They arrived to find two men, aged 25 and 27, with gunshot injuries.

They were both taken to hospital where they remained receiving medical treatment on Tuesday.

Neither man has life-threatening injuries, said police.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is investigating, but no arrests have been made.

Detectives have launched an appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Iain Wallace said: “I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area in the early hours of Saturday – who heard or saw anything suspicious – to come forward.

“Two men were shot and it is vital that we identify who is responsible.

“Also, I would ask that you check any dash cam footage to see if you captured the shooting.”

The Met said there will be a heightened police presence in the area in coming days.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD 757/26Oct. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.