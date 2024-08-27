Police launch investigation after 'No Whites' graffiti sprayed around Birmingham

Police have launched an investigation after "No Whites Allowed" graffiti was sprayed on walls in several locations across Birmingham. The messages appeared in the Alum Rock suburb of the city, including on the side of a primary school, at the end of last week. West Midlands Police said officers had now stepped up patrols in the area and urged anyone with information about those responsible to get in touch. CCTV had captured a hooded man spraying 'No Whites' on the side of Shaw Hill Primary School before similar slurs appeared on Langton Road and Farndon Road.