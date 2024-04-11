Police launch manhunt after five charged in relation to burglaries in London

Police have launched a manhunt after charging four men and a woman in relation to 57 burglary offences in London.

The Metropolitan Police said the five were linked to an organised crime gang.

Officers are seeking further information to track down 22-year-old Eric Andrews, of no fixed abode.

He was last seen in the Kingston area and is described as white, with long brown hair tied back and short dark facial hair.

The force said residents across southwest London reported an increase in stolen bikes between March and December 2023.

They noticed their bikes, some worth up to £10,000, were being advertised for sale online after having been stolen, potentially generating criminal profits.

On 21 March the Met's burglary squad and local officers arrested and charged three suspects.

Five suspects in court

Two more suspects were identified and charged in connection with the burglaries following further investigations.

All five have appeared in court.

A 22-year-old man turned himself in at Wandsworth Police Station and was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan O'Sullivan, who is leading the investigation, said: "Listening to local residents, tackling violent crime and reducing burglary, are all priorities in our 'A New Met for London' plan.

"I would like to thank the victims for reporting these crimes to our local police team who then worked to deliver a precise and targeted operation to track down these suspects

"We now encourage the public to help us locate the outstanding suspect. If you recognise Eric Andrews or have seen him, then please come forward.

"Any information, no matter how small can help our investigation."