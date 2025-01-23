Police launch murder investigation following death of woman in Plymouth

The Daily Beast

The thrice-married Pete Hegseth was accused Tuesday of receiving a lap dance while in his military uniform more than two decades ago. The allegation against Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Pentagon was one of many levied by his former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth, in an affidavit shared with senators and obtained by the Daily Beast. Danielle, who is divorced from Hegseth’s brother, claims the former Fox News star was in uniform at a strip joint in Minneapolis while in town for a National Guar