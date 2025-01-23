Police launch murder investigation following death of woman in Plymouth
Police have now launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Plymouth. Officers were called at 8.55pm on Wednesday 22 January after a woman in her 40s was found seriously injured in the street on West Hoe Road. The woman was taken to hospital but sadly pronounced deceased in the early hours. Her next of kin have been informed. A large number of police units remain on scene conducting extensive enquiries and searches in the area to locate a male suspect.