Police launch search after 12-year-old girl goes missing from home in south-east London

Police have launched an urgent search for a 12-year-old who vanished from her home in Bexleyheath on Tuesday afternoon.

Isabelle Lindsay-Nandra, known as Bella, was last seen leaving school at 3:30pm on November 26. Officers believe she caught a bus to Woolwich and later travelled to King George V DLR station, arriving at 10:00pm.

She has been reported missing before, but police say this is the longest she has been gone.

Isabelle is described as 5ft 3ins tall and was wearing her school uniform, a black Canada Goose coat, and blue suede boots with bows on the back when she was last seen.

Police believe she may be with a man described as Black, in his 20s, with a small beard. He may be called Marshall or another name beginning with M.

Another man, described as South Asian, may also have been with her. Witnesses say the two men were involved in a physical altercation.

Detectives are analysing CCTV footage and continuing enquiries to locate Isabelle and identify the men involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 01/1130151/24. For immediate sightings, dial 999.