Police launch urgent appeal for two Moroccan teenage girls missing from hostel near King’s Cross

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find two Moroccan teenage girls who vanished from their London hostel.

Douae, 14, and Houda, 15, were last seen leaving their accommodation in Tavistock Place near King’s Cross station at 8:30pm on Tuesday evening. The pair arrived in the capital on Saturday for a week-long student exchange programme run by a private company.

The girls were due to return to Morocco this Saturday, having travelled to the UK as part of an independent educational visit not linked to any specific school.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarb Kaur said: "We are appealing for any information about Douae and Houda's whereabouts. They have travelled from Morocco and are in a city and country that is not familiar to them, so the longer they remain missing then the greater our concern for their welfare is."

Police are working with the Moroccan embassy and the programme organisers to keep the teenagers' families updated on developments.

"A team of detectives is working tirelessly to locate them," DCI Kaur added.

Anyone with information should call 101 or contact @MetCC on X, quoting reference 01/7101825/25. For immediate sightings, the public should dial 999.