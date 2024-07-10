Police launch urgent manhunt after three women killed

Hertfordshire Constabulary want to speak to Kyle Clifford, 26, in connection with the deaths (Hertfordshire Constabulary)

Detectives have launched an urgent manhunt for a person wanted in connection with the deaths of three women as they warned the public he may still be armed.

Police fear Kyle Clifford, 26, may be in possession of a crossbow, a spokesperson confirmed to The Independent.

Officers were called to Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, just before 7pm on Tuesday and found three seriously injured women.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the women, who are believed to be related, died a short time later at the scene.

A forensic tent at the scene at a residential address in Bushey, Hertfordshire (James Manning/PA)

Hertfordshire Police has been searching overnight for Clifford, from the Enfield area, who is believed to be in Hertfordshire or north London.

The force has appealed to anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. They have advised members of the public not to approach him and dial 999.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

“Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.

“Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.

“Our enquires will continue over the coming days to ascertain the full circumstances of what happened but I would also like to take this opportunity appeal to anyone who was in the area around Ashlyn Close from around lunchtime on Tuesday until 7pm, and believes they may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to contact us.

“This incident will of course be of concern to local residents. Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so please do speak to them if you need to.”

Police are hunting for Kyle Clifford after three women were killed in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire (PA/Sky News)

Local councillors for the area Louise Nicolas, Alan Matthews and Paul Richards said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news that three women have lost their lives in a violent incident which took place in the heart of our local community.

“As North Bushey councillors, we extend our thoughts and condolences to their families and all those affected.

“We would encourage anyone who has information relevant to the inquiry to contact police.”

A neighbour at the scene in Bushey, who did not want to be named, said she did not know the victims well but they were a friendly family.

“We would see them every day passing by and they would say good morning,” she said.

“It’s really sad what’s happened, very shocking.”

Another neighbour, Riaz, who is in his 50s and declined to give his surname, said: “This has been an awful situation and I can’t even imagine what the family must be going through.”

