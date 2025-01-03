Police Lights Illuminate Blizzard Conditions in Central Colorado

Blizzard conditions severely reduced visibility in Park County, Colorado – southwest of Denver – resulting in the temporary closure of Highway 285 between Fairplay and Jefferson on January 2, police said.

Video released by the Park County Sheriff’s Office shows the red and blue lights from one of its vehicles illuminating the blowing snow.

The National Weather Service warned that snow and “strong winds” would create “hazardous travel conditions” in mountain areas on Thursday. Credit: Park County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful